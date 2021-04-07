European Cloud Database and DBaaS Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2020-2026

The European cloud database and DBaaS market are projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven due to the rising adoption of cloud services in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country. The SMEs are significantly adopting the cloud database services due to various benefits such as flexibility, scalability, cost-efficiency, and others. Further, it is analyzed that 64% of the SMEs in Western Europe are already using cloud-based services, 78% of the businesses indicate that they are considering the purchase of new cloud-based services in the next 2-3 years. Therefore, the growing cloud adoption further offers significant growth to the market.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of European Cloud Database and DBaaS Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-cloud-database-and-dbaas-market

Along with that, the rising number of secured cloud servers in the region is encouraging the demand for cloud database services in the region. The secured internet servers use high security for cloud operations and data storage that offers a secured safe cloud database for enterprises. Exponential growth can be seen in the total number of secure cloud servers in the country by the rising number of secure servers. As per the World Bank, there were around 1.8 million secure internet servers in the UK. As Germany is the largest economy in the region, the total number of organizations is on the higher side. According to OCED, in Germany, there were around 201,830 enterprises in 2018.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-cloud-database-and-dbaas-market

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Database Type, Deployment Model, and by Industry

Regions Covered- UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe

Key Companies Profiled- Microsoft Corp., Google, LLC, IBM Crop. Oracle Corp., and Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAP SE, MariaDB Corp. Ab and others

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

Most affected region/segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

European Cloud Database and DBaaS Market – Segmentation

By Database Type

NoSQL

SQL

By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Others (Manufacturing)

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-cloud-database-and-dbaas-market

European Cloud Database and DBaaS Market – Segmentation by Geography

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google, LLC

IBM Corp.

MariaDB Corp. Ab

Microsoft Corp.

Nutanix group

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

ScyllaDB Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research