North American Cloud Database and DBaaS Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2020-2026

The North American cloud database and DBaaS market are projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). One of the major factors that propel the market growth in the region includes the rising adoption of cloud database services in the various verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, and others. For instance, the financial service providers can develop an essential competitive advantage over companies that tackle the cloud on a piecemeal basis by integrating an extensive, enterprise-wide approach to cloud strategy. Moreover, cloud implementation can provide a centralized, fact-based delivery program that incorporates DevOps and automation.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of North American Cloud Database and DBaaS Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/north-american-cloud-database-and-dbaas-market

Moreover, the growing secure cloud servers in the region further encourage the enterprises to adopt cloud services that further propel the market growth during the forecast. As the secured internet servers are increasing rapidly, user’s demand for data processing more comprehensive analysis and data process integration also increases. The availability of a secure server results in increasing adoption of data applications such as image download, video sharing, etc. Further, the data accessibility of mobile devices has also led to the increasing demand for data sources such as video monitoring, medical imaging, sensor data, and global positioning system (GPS) information. Therefore, the rise in data sources further projected to encourage the demand for DBaaS thus propels the market growth.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/north-american-cloud-database-and-dbaas-market

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Database Type, Deployment Model, and by Industry

Regions Covered- US and Canada

Key Companies Profiled- Microsoft Corp., Google, LLC, IBM Crop. Oracle Corp., and Amazon Web Services, Inc., and others

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

Most affected region/segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

North American Cloud Database and DBaaS Market – Segmentation

By Database Type

NoSQL

SQL

By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Others (Manufacturing)

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/north-american-cloud-database-and-dbaas-market

North American Cloud Database and DBaaS Market – Segmentation by Geography

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CenturyLink

DataStax, Inc.

EnterpriseDB Corp.

Google, LLC

IBM Corp.

MemSQL Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

MongoDB, Inc.

Neo4j, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Redis Labs, Inc.

Rackspace US, Inc.

ScyllaDB Ltd.

Teradata Corp.

TigerGraph, Inc.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404

Company Name: Orion Market Research