UK Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

UK cloud database and DBaaS market are projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Increasing adoption of cloud services is projected to be the major factor that contributes to the growth of the market in the country. In the UK, large organizations are adopting cloud database services more efficiently as compared to smaller firms (less than 200 employees), with an adoption rate of 96% and 76%, respectively. DBaaS has created significant interest among IT decision-makers, particularly in SMEs, and is projected to provide significant growth opportunities to the market in the country.

Furthermore, the government cloud investment is also one of the major factors that are encouraging the growth of the market during the forecast period, as public sectors are seeking to catch up with the private sector cloud database services adoption. The advent of the government’s new G-Cloud framework permits the government to directly deal with cloud service providers.

This leads to a decrease in the cost of individual procurement contracts; however, a call of contract is still required for every procurement deal. Moreover, the growing deployment of secured cloud servers is propelling the demand for cloud database services in the country. As per the World Bank, there were around 1.8 million secure internet servers in the country. It is 27,250 per million people in 2018 which has increased from 4,385 per million people in 2015.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Database Type, Deployment Model, and by Industry

Key Companies Profiled- Microsoft Corp., Google, LLC, IBM Crop. Oracle Corp., and Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAP SE, MariaDB Corp. Ab and others

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

Most affected segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

UK Cloud Database and DBaaS Market – Segmentation

By Database Type

NoSQL

SQL

By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Others (Manufacturing)

Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google, LLC

IBM Corp.

MariaDB Corp. Ab

Microsoft Corp.

Nutanix group

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

ScyllaDB Ltd.

