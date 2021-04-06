India Diabetes Care Drugs Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth, Report 2026

The Indian diabetes care drugs market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The key factor that drives the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of diabetes in the country. India has the second-largest number of adults with diabetes globally. As per the IDF, there were 77 million adults (20-79 years) suffering from diabetes in 2019.

Moreover, the rising aging population is also among one of the key drivers of the Indian diabetes care drugs industry. As per the World Bank, there is more than 83 million elderly population (65 and above) that is over 6.1% of the total population. As older peoples are more prone to diseases such as diabetes, joint pain among others which creates scope for the market.

As per the projections by the IDF, the diabetes prevalence is likely to reach more than 101.0 million in 2030 and further reach 134.2 million in 2045. Furthermore, the increased spending on healthcare and particularly diabetes is also likely to support the growth of the market over the forecast period. As per the World Economic Forum (WEF), the GDP of the country in 2018 was $2.9 trillion. According to the National Health Portal of India, India spends only 1.02% of its GDP on public health. The presence of the key players also supports the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Drug Class

Region Covered- India

Competitive Landscape- Eli Lilly & Co., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

India Diabetes Care Drugs Market – Segmentation

By Drug Class

Insulins

Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Combination Drugs

Company Profiles

AstraZeneca Plc

Eli Lilly and Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mylan NV

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

