European Cell Counting Market to 2026, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2020-2026

The European cell counting market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven due to the growing demand for cell-based technology activities for drug discovery and clinical research applications in the region.
Moreover, one of the major factors contributing to the growing cell-based research is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, and arthritis. Research institutes are using human stem cells to find solutions to cure chronic diseases in humans. The increasing cancer incidence rate in both men and women in the region is due to unhealthy lifestyles such as smoking, excessive consumption of drugs and alcohol.
Moreover, growing government support for cancer research further provides a significant opportunity to the market. Governments of different economies of the region are making efforts by taking initiatives and launching programs & funding related to increasing awareness towards cancer, which is further spurring the market growth in the region. For instance, in 2016, France became the first country in Europe to permit the parents of an unborn baby to preserve stem cells from its umbilical cord and placenta when it is born. These stem cells of an unborn child can be used to treat its illness that may develop later in its life.
Market Coverage
- Study Period- 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segments Covered- By Product Type, by Application, and by End-User
- Regions Covered- UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe
- Key Companies Profiled- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danahar Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., and others
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?
- Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
European Cell Counting Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Instruments
- Consumables
By Application
- Medical Applications
- Research
- Industrial
By End-User
- Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology companies
- Research Institutes and CRO
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
European Cell Counting Market – Segmentation by Region
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Danahar Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Logos Biosystems, Inc.
- Nexcelom Bioscience LLC
- Olympus Corp.
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tecan Trading AG
