European Cell Counting Market to 2026, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2020-2026

The European cell counting market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven due to the growing demand for cell-based technology activities for drug discovery and clinical research applications in the region.

Moreover, one of the major factors contributing to the growing cell-based research is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, and arthritis. Research institutes are using human stem cells to find solutions to cure chronic diseases in humans. The increasing cancer incidence rate in both men and women in the region is due to unhealthy lifestyles such as smoking, excessive consumption of drugs and alcohol.

Moreover, growing government support for cancer research further provides a significant opportunity to the market. Governments of different economies of the region are making efforts by taking initiatives and launching programs & funding related to increasing awareness towards cancer, which is further spurring the market growth in the region. For instance, in 2016, France became the first country in Europe to permit the parents of an unborn baby to preserve stem cells from its umbilical cord and placenta when it is born. These stem cells of an unborn child can be used to treat its illness that may develop later in its life.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product Type, by Application, and by End-User

Regions Covered- UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe

Key Companies Profiled- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danahar Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., and others

European Cell Counting Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

By Application

Medical Applications

Research

Industrial

By End-User

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology companies

Research Institutes and CRO

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

European Cell Counting Market – Segmentation by Region

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Corning Inc.

Danahar Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Logos Biosystems, Inc.

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC

Olympus Corp.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

