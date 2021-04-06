Indian Cell Counting Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2020-2026

Indian cell counting market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing prevalence of various chronic such as CVD, cancer, and others further projected to provide significant growth to the Indian cell counting market.
Cancer cases in India have almost doubled in over a few decades. The major five types of cancers in men are lip/oral cavity, lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectum cancer, and pharynx cancer, whereas, the top five types of cancer in women are breast cancer, cervix cancer, colorectum cancer, ovary cancer, and lip/oral cancer. It shows the need for diagnostic methods and advanced therapies for the early detection and treatment of cancer in the country that further projected to provide ample opportunity for growth.
Moreover, the Government of India has taken some steps to promote cell-based techniques in the country and has set up numbers of stem cell banks throughout the country. For instance, LifeCell, India’s first and largest stem cell bank, has been successfully operating in the country since its inception in 2004 and has gained the trust of over 3 million parents who have banked their children’s stem cells with the company. The company’s registry currently has over 25,000 qualified cord blood samples.
The company further estimates that in 2022, LifeCell would have enough inventories to provide a well-matched unit to almost all of its community members and their families. These stem cells can be further used to treat diseases such as cancer, CVDs, and many others.
Market Coverage
- Study Period- 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segments Covered- By Product Type, by Application, and by End-User
- Key Companies Profiled- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danahar Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., and others
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?
- Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Indian Cell Counting Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Instruments
- Consumables
By Application
- Medical Applications
- Research
- Industrial
By End-User
- Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology companies
- Research Institutes and CRO
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Danahar Corp.
- Luminex Corp.
- Logos Biosystems, Inc.
- Nexcelom Bioscience LLC
- Olympus Corp.
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Sysmex Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
