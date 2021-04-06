North American Cell Counting Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

The North American cell counting market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven due to the growing demand for cell-based techniques for drug discovery and clinical research applications in the region.

The significant presence of major biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies such as Corning, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. in the region, is primarily contributing towards the growing adoption of cell-based technology in the region. A significant number of cancer cases have been registered in the US in recent years. Cell counting techniques are adopted for the research and treatment of diseases several diseases such as cancer and others that further propel the market growth.

The increase in the mortality rate of cancer patients in North America plays an important role, as a lot of research and development going on for the development of personalized medicine. Personalized medicine tends to treat a person decreasing the side effects by utilizing therapies and biomarkers for various forms of cancers such as ovarian cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and oral cancer.

The high healthcare expenditure plays an important role in the development of cancer-based therapies and personalized drugs. Moreover, according to the National Cancer Institute in 2017, estimated national expenditures for cancer care in the US was $147.3 billion. The growing expenditure for cancer is further projected to provide ample opportunity to the cell counting industry.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product Type, by Application, and by End-User

Regions Covered- US and Canada

Key Companies Profiled- Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danahar Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., and others

North American Cell Counting Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

By Application

Medical Applications

Research

Industrial

By End-User

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology companies

Research Institutes and CRO

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

North American Cell Counting Market – Segmentation by Region

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Corning Inc.

Danahar Corp.

Luminex Corp.

Logos Biosystems, Inc.

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC

Olympus Corp.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

