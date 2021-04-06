US Cell Counting Market Share 2020: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Report 2020-2026

The US cell counting market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The penetration and rising applications of cell-based research in the biopharmaceutical industry is the major factor that is driving the growth of the market in the country.

Cell culture is widely being used in the US biopharmaceutical industries for vaccine production, drug development, tissue culture, and engineering, and the production of monoclonal antibodies and therapeutics for cancer. The US biopharmaceutical sector provides important R&D investments supporting new treatments and potential cures that improve the health and well being of individuals.

One of the major factors that account for the US as the significant market for cell counting is the high healthcare spending. The US spends more on healthcare than any other developed economy. The reason for more healthcare expenditure is the large GDP growth of the nation. According to the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), US health care spending grew 4.3% in 2018, reaching $3.3 trillion or $10,348 per person. It accounts for about 18% of the GDP on healthcare spending augmenting the market for cancer treatment and diagnosis. Therefore the increase in the expenditure for cancer care is further projected to provide ample opportunity to the cell counting industry.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product Type, by Application, and by End-User

Key Companies Profiled- Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danahar Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., and others

US Cell Counting Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

By Application

Medical Applications

Research

Industrial

By End-User

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology companies

Research Institutes and CRO

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

US Cell Counting Market – Segmentation by Region

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Corning Inc.

Danahar Corp.

Luminex Corp.

Logos Biosystems, Inc.

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC

Olympus Corp.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

