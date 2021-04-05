Software Composition Analysis Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global software configuration analysis market is valued at USD 171 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 888 million by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2021 to 2027.

The requirements for software configuration analysis solutions are largely driven by the increasing threat level to open-source code. In addition, the reliance on open-source code and valid regulations for commercial and IoT-based software products is expected to encourage the adoption of software configuration analysis solutions and services among enterprises.

A full report of Software Composition Analysis Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/software-composition-analysis-market/38068/

Software Composition Analysis Market- Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government and defense

Retail and e-commerce

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others (energy and utilities, education, and media and entertainment)

Company Profiles

SYNOPSYS

VERACODE

Flexera

Source Clear

Whitehat Security

Sonatype

CONTRASWT SECURITY

NexB

Whitesource Software

Rogue Wave Software

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Software Composition Analysis Market.

The market share of the Software Composition Analysis Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Software Composition Analysis Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Software Composition Analysis Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Software Composition Analysis Market Report

What was the Software Composition Analysis Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Software Composition Analysis Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Software Composition Analysis Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

