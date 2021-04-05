Soil Wetting Agents Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Soil Wetting Agents Market is expected to reach $131.3 billion by 2027 with a growth rate of 6.50% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The soil humectant market is driven primarily by the practical use of these formulations in turf care applications and the adoption of precision farming and protected farming. However, increasing environmental issues and a lack of farmers’ awareness of soil moisture are limiting the market. However, the increasing use of bio-based soil wetting agents is creating new opportunities in high-demand markets in developing countries. The growing population required a higher and more optimized level of agricultural productivity.

Soil Wetting Agents Market- Segmentation

On the basis of form

Liquid

Granular

On the basis of application

Turf care

Agriculture

On the basis of end-use products

Crop Protection products

Fertilizers

Key Players

BRETTYOUNG

BASF SE

Seasol

Grow More Inc

MD Biocoals Pvt. Ltd.

ADS Agrotech Pvt. Ltd.

Milliken & Company

Geoponics Corp

Nufarm Malaysia Sdn Bhd

SUDARSHAN ORGANICS PVT. LTD.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

