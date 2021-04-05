Single Sign on Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Single Sign on Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 12% during 2021-2027 Single sign-on is an authentication scheme that allows users to log into numerous related but independent software systems with a single ID and password. Single sign-on is often done using Lightweight Directory Access Protocol and an LDAP database stored on the server.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

Enterprise Single Sign-on

Federated & Web-based Single Sign-on

Windows Integrated Single Sign-on

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SME’s

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & CPG

Public Sector & Utilities

Education, Communications Media & Services

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Company Profile

Centrify Corporation

Dell Software

IBM Corporation

LoginRadius Inc.

Micro Focus (NetIQ)

miniOrange Inc.

Okta, Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Single Sign on Market

The market share of the global Single Sign on Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Single Sign on Market

Single Sign on Market Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Single Sign on Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Single Sign on Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Single Sign on Market Report

What was the Single Sign on Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 12% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Single Sign on Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

