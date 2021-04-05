Europe Diabetes Care Drugs Market Report 2020: By Key Players, Application, Technology, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The European diabetes care drugs market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2026). The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are some of the major economies contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The key factor that drives the growth of the European diabetes care drugs industry is the presence of a large pool of patients suffering from diabetes and the increased need to serve them the best diabetes care and treatment.

The rising geriatric population, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and increasing levels of physical inactivity are some of the factors that are likely to increase the risk of diabetes among people. Hence, this is likely to create the scope for market growth over the forecast period. Further, the government’s support to create awareness among the people regarding diabetes treatment and care is likely to accelerate the growth of the market over the forecast period.

In addition, a majority of countries in the region have implemented a national plan which includes diabetes individually or within a plan for non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The rising healthcare expenditure regarding the awareness, diagnosis, and treatment of diabetes is also contributing to the market growth. The European region approximately spends 9% of the total global healthcare expenditure and the expenditure on diabetes largely varies among European countries. Hence, this is likely to support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Europe Diabetes Care Drugs Market – Segmentation

By Drug Class

Insulins

Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Combination Drugs

Europe Diabetes Care Drugs Market – Countries Covered

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

