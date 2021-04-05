Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Drugs Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Drugs market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). China, India, and Japan are some of the key economies contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific diabetes care drugs industry over the forecast period. The key factor that drives the growth of the market includes the increased prevalence of diabetes in Asian countries.

As per the journal released by the American Diabetes Association, more than 60% of the people with diabetes live in Asia, with almost one-half in China and India. The Western Pacific, the most populous region of the globe, has more than 138.2 million people with diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes is projected to increase over a certain period.

Further, the developments and launches of various diabetes care drugs are expected to increase in the future owing to the presence of major providers of diabetes products, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi S.A., and Eli Lilly in the region. These players focus on a large base of patient pools in the region. There are also a rising number of geriatric populations in countries such as India and Japan, which prompts the need for the proper diabetes treatment. As older people are more prone to diseases including diabetes. Hence, this creates a scope for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Drug Class

Region Covered- Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Bayer AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Drugs Market – Segmentation

By Drug Class

Insulins

Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Combination Drugs

Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Drugs Market – Countries Covered

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

