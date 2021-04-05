Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Drugs Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Drugs market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). China, India, and Japan are some of the key economies contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific diabetes care drugs industry over the forecast period. The key factor that drives the growth of the market includes the increased prevalence of diabetes in Asian countries.
As per the journal released by the American Diabetes Association, more than 60% of the people with diabetes live in Asia, with almost one-half in China and India. The Western Pacific, the most populous region of the globe, has more than 138.2 million people with diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes is projected to increase over a certain period.
(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)
A full report of Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Drugs Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-diabetes-care-drugs-market
Further, the developments and launches of various diabetes care drugs are expected to increase in the future owing to the presence of major providers of diabetes products, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi S.A., and Eli Lilly in the region. These players focus on a large base of patient pools in the region. There are also a rising number of geriatric populations in countries such as India and Japan, which prompts the need for the proper diabetes treatment. As older people are more prone to diseases including diabetes. Hence, this creates a scope for the growth of the market over the forecast period.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/asia-pacific-diabetes-care-drugs-market
Market Coverage
- Market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Drug Class
- Region Covered- Asia-Pacific
- Competitive Landscape- Bayer AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment region dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast
- Most affected segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Drugs Market – Segmentation
By Drug Class
- Insulins
- Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs
- Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs
- Combination Drugs
For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/asia-pacific-diabetes-care-drugs-market
Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Drugs Market – Countries Covered
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Company Profiles
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bayer AG
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Mylan NV
- Novartis International AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404
Company Name: Orion Market Research