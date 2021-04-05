North American Biological Data Visualization Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

The North American biological data visualization market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven due to the growing genomic analysis coupled with rising genomic research across the globe. The increasing R&D in pharmaceuticals results in the rising number of drug discoveries, which contributes to the rising demand for genomic researches to obtain knowledge of all human genes and accordingly plan for drug discovery processes. Therefore the growing genomic research across the globe further increases the demand for genomic analysis tools and propelling the biological data visualization market during the forecast period.

In today’s biomedical research environment, biobanks are a repository for the physical sample, however, increasingly also for the exponential amount of data tied to each sample. Further, the type and amount of data are multiplying, and the information required by the researchers is becoming broader and complex. As a result, many research organizations are seeking technologies and strategic processes to improve overall sample intelligence and increase the global visibility and quality of the samples within their distributed biobanks. Therefore, the growing biomedical research further creates the demand for biological data visualization tools that further provide a significant opportunity to the market.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Technology, by Application, and by End-User

Regions Covered- US and Canada

Key Companies Profiled- Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC, and others

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

Most affected region/segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

North American Biological Data Visualization Market – Segmentation

By Technology

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Microscopy

Sequencing

Others (X-ray Crystallography)

By Application

Genomic Analysis

Cell Biology

Molecular and Structural Analysis

Others (Alignments, Phylogeny)

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

North American Biological Data Visualization Market – Segmentation by Geography

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bruker Corp.

Clarivate Analytics

Danaher Corp.

Media Cybernetics, Inc.

Molecular Devices, LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

