North American Biological Data Visualization Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

The North American biological data visualization market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven due to the growing genomic analysis coupled with rising genomic research across the globe. The increasing R&D in pharmaceuticals results in the rising number of drug discoveries, which contributes to the rising demand for genomic researches to obtain knowledge of all human genes and accordingly plan for drug discovery processes. Therefore the growing genomic research across the globe further increases the demand for genomic analysis tools and propelling the biological data visualization market during the forecast period.
In today’s biomedical research environment, biobanks are a repository for the physical sample, however, increasingly also for the exponential amount of data tied to each sample. Further, the type and amount of data are multiplying, and the information required by the researchers is becoming broader and complex. As a result, many research organizations are seeking technologies and strategic processes to improve overall sample intelligence and increase the global visibility and quality of the samples within their distributed biobanks. Therefore, the growing biomedical research further creates the demand for biological data visualization tools that further provide a significant opportunity to the market.
Market Coverage
- Study Period- 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segments Covered- By Technology, by Application, and by End-User
- Regions Covered- US and Canada
- Key Companies Profiled- Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC, and others
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?
- Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?
- Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?
- How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast
- Most affected region/segment
- Recommendations
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
North American Biological Data Visualization Market – Segmentation
By Technology
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Microscopy
- Sequencing
- Others (X-ray Crystallography)
By Application
- Genomic Analysis
- Cell Biology
- Molecular and Structural Analysis
- Others (Alignments, Phylogeny)
By End-User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Research Institutes
- Hospitals and Clinics
North American Biological Data Visualization Market – Segmentation by Geography
- United States
- Canada
Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Bruker Corp.
- Clarivate Analytics
- Danaher Corp.
- Media Cybernetics, Inc.
- Molecular Devices, LLC
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- TIBCO Software Inc.
