European Biological Data Visualization Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

The European biological data visualization market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growing adoption of cloud biology solutions in the region further contributes to the growing demand for biological data visualization tools in the country. The pharmaceutical companies in the region are significantly adopting cloud platforms for drug discovery and development that further required biological data visualization solutions for genome analysis and other applications.

Several pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Evotec AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, Ipson Group, and Janssen Pharmaceutical NV are using cloud platforms to carry new insights and knowledge into several stages of the drug discovery and development process.

Moreover, there are an increasing number of projects for research of microbiomes in numerous countries across the region including France and Germany. Microbiome sequencing technology handles a huge amount of data, which raises the need for proper analysis to have better results and study of the microbes.

The cloud computing platforms offer a space to handle such a huge amount of data from the collected samples of microbes and generate an effective result. Therefore, the presence of key research projects related to genomics, proteomics analysis is anticipated to create demand for data visualization tools for the generation of effective sequencing results by effective interpretation of the stored data.

European Biological Data Visualization Market – Segmentation

By Technology

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Microscopy

Sequencing

Others (X-ray Crystallography)

By Application

Genomic Analysis

Cell Biology

Molecular and Structural Analysis

Others ( Alignments, Phylogeny)

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

European Biological Data Visualization Market – Segmentation by Geography

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

arivis AG

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bruker Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corp.

Fios Genomics Ltd.

Genedata AG

Oxford Instruments

Scientific Volume Imaging B.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

