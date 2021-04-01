US APM Market to 2026, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2020-2026

US asset performance management (APM) market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growing adoption of the analytical tools further raises the demand for APM solutions in various verticals such as energy & utility, BFSI, IT & telecom, and others. Additionally, these industries also consist of valuable assets other than the hardware, which soars the demand for APM solutions and hence the market growth.

Moreover, in the country firms having 20 to 99 employees have increased by over 6 thousand units. Whereas, firms have people around 100 to 499 increased by 1,700 units over the same period. Therefore the growing number of enterprises in the country further encourages the demand for APM solutions.

Moreover, the significant growth in the energy & utility sector in the country further propels the market growth. According to BP PLC, the US generated nearly, 4,348 TWh of electricity in 2016, which increased to 4,460 TWh in 2018.

Moreover, solar generation was valued at 55.4 TWh in 2016 which increased exponentially to over 97.0 TWh in 2018, whereas, wind generation saw a rise of around 48.4 TWh over the period 2016-2018. The increase in the electricity generating capacity adds assets to the company including solar farms, windmills, and many others. This could lead to an increase in the adoption of APM solutions by such companies to manage and monitor their assets to enhance efficiency.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Deployment and by Industry

Key Companies Profiled- General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Bentley Systems, Inc., Infor, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Nexus Global Business Solutions, Inc., and others

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How will COVID-19 impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast.

Most affected segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How are players addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

US APM Market – Segmentation

By deployment

Cloud-based

On-Premises

By Industry

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Others (Food & Beverages)

Company Profiles

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Aptean Group

Accruent

Bentley Systems, Inc.

eMaint Enterprises, LLC

General Electric Co.

IBM Corp.

Infor

Microsoft Corp.

Nexus Global Business Solutions, Inc.

OSIsoft, LLC

Oracle Corp.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Uptake Technologies Inc.

