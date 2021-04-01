North American APM Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

North American asset performance management (APM) market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is mainly driven due to the growing adoption of the cloud-based APM service in various industries such as healthcare, BFSI, energy & utilities.

The cloud-based APM solutions provide various benefits such as improved return on asset, tracking of assets, and decrease in the procurement and maintenance cost which further provide significant adoption in the above-mentioned industries. Moreover, the presence of major players including General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Bentley Systems Inc., and others in the region further provides a significant share in the North American Market.

The major players contributing significantly by providing the advanced solution to the end-users in the region that further propels the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, General Electric Co. provides Predix APM is a suite of software and service solutions intended to support optimize the performance of enterprise assets. Predix APM joins disparate data sources and utilized advanced analytics to turn data into actionable insights while raising collaboration and knowledge-management across enterprises. The Predix APM operates across all equipment, all OEMs, industries, across the plant and fleet. Predix APM offers enterprises the flexibility to develop new analytics and applications, making it versatile to fitting dynamic requirements.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Deployment and by Industry

Regions Covered- US and Canada

Key Companies Profiled- General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Bentley Systems, Inc., Infor, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Nexus Global Business Solutions, Inc., and others

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

Most affected region/segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

North American APM Market – Segmentation

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Industry

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Others (Food & Beverages)

North American APM Market – Segmentation by Region

United States

Canada

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Aptean Group

Accruent

Bentley Systems, Inc.

eMaint Enterprises, LLC

General Electric Co.

IBM Corp.

Infor

Microsoft Corp.

Nexus Global Business Solutions, Inc.

OSIsoft, LLC

Oracle Corp.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Uptake Technologies Inc.

