European APM Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

European asset performance management (APM) market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Factors contributing to the growth of the market in Europe include well-developed IT infrastructure, high adoption of cloud-based APM software among enterprises. The major factor that mainly propels the growth of the market in the region includes the rising demand for analytics and APM solutions in the energy & utility sector coupled with growth in the asset in the utility providers in the region. Moreover, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp. are the global APM players and also operate in the region.

Moreover, various market players in the market are expanding their presence in the region. Microsoft Corp., the US-based company is one of the major players in the APM market globally. In September 2016, the company started to provide Microsoft Cloud Germany. It is a special cloud solution offered by the company in the country to create more opportunities for innovation and economic growth in the country. The company had developed new data centers in Magdeburg and Frankfurt, which is managed by T-Systems International, a German-based company. Through this, the company is planning to tap the increasing number of enterprises by offering its innovative cloud solutions, including the APM solution.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Deployment and by Industry

Regions Covered- UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe

Key Companies Profiled- ABB Ltd., AVEVA Group plc, IBM Corp., Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH, SAP SE, Siemens AG, and others

European APM Market – Segmentation

By deployment

Cloud-based

On-Premises

By Industry

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Others (Food & Beverages)

European APM Market – Segmentation by Region

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

AVEVA Group plc

Bentley Systems, Inc.

DNV GL AS

General Electric Co.

IBM Corp.

Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

