Asia-Pacific Biological Data Visualization Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific biological data visualization market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growing number of diagnostics labs in emerging economies such as India, China, and other further projected to be one of the major factors that propel the market growth during the forecast period. The number of labs with NABL accreditation has increased significantly from 596 in 2015 to 873 in 2018 in India. It is expected to offer an opportunity for NGS technologies, which increases the need for cloud-based data visualization technologies. The use of NGS technologies increases the concern of big data, which spurred the need for cloud computing solutions to capture, store, analyze, and manage big datasets produced using these technologies.

Moreover integration of AI technology in the healthcare sector in the provide further provide substantial opportunity to the biological data visualization market. For instance, In January 2018, the Government of China has planned to invest $2.12 billion in the development of an AI technology park near Beijing. The aim of the park is to promote companies working in the field of big data, deep learning, and cloud computing. Alibaba Group is one of the major players working in the field of medical cloud computing and AI in the country. In 2016, Alibaba Cloud team up with Intel and BGI Genomics in order to initiate a bioinformatics analysis platform that will be able to sequence the entire human genome within a day.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Technology, by Application, and by End-User

Regions Covered- China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Companies Profiled- Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC, and others

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/region dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/region will project the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and the coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID forecast

Most affected region/segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Asia-Pacific Biological Data Visualization Market – Segmentation

By Technology

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Microscopy

Sequencing

Others (X-ray Crystallography)

By Application

Genomic Analysis

Cell Biology

Molecular and Structural Analysis

Others (Alignments, Phylogeny)

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Asia-Pacific Biological Data Visualization Market – Segmentation by Geography

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

3M Co.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bruker Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corp.

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

