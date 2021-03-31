Smart Sensors Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The global smart sensor market size was valued at USD 37.2 billion in 2019, and the smart sensor market size is expected to reach USD 91.1 billion by 2027 to register a CAGR of 14% from 2021 to 2027. Smart sensors are an important technological innovation that makes this possible. Better control and monitoring of different tasks. For example, it detects physical inputs such as light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or other objects and responds by generating an output on the display, or through signal conditioning to transmit the information in electronic form for further processing. , Embedded algorithms and digital interfaces. These sensors collect highly accurate environmental data with minimal noise.

Smart Sensors Market- Segmentation

By Type

Touch Sensor

Image Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Motion Sensor

Position Sensor

Pressure Sensor

By End Use

Automotive Industry

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Others

Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices

Eaton

Honeywell

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics

Siemens

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

