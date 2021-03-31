Smart Port Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The global Smart Port Market size was valued at USD 1.69 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% from 2021 to 2027. Reducing operating costs, collecting real-time information, and making data-driven decisions at port facilities are driving the overall adoption of smart technologies among port authorities. Several technologies are used to transform traditional ports into smart ports, including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and process automation. These technologies are deployed separately or in combination to transform your existing infrastructure into a digitized one. Smart ports offer several advantages over traditional ports, including reduced human-related outages, limited operating costs, intelligent decision making, and more predictable performance. All of these benefits offered increase productivity, giving you a vision for Port 4.0.

Smart Port Market- Segmentation

Based on technology

Internet of things (IoT)

Blockchain

Process automation

Artificial intelligence

Based on the elements

Terminal automation & cargo handling

Traffic management system (sea, railway, truck)

Smart port infrastructure

Automated mooring systems

Gate automation

Shore power

Smart energy & environment solutions

Based on throughput capacity

Extensively busy (above 18 million teu)

Moderately busy (5-18 million teu)

Scarcely busy (below 5 million teu)

Key Market Players Profiled

ROYAL HASKONINGDHV

ABB

Trelleborg AB

Accenture

PORT OF ROTTERDAM

Ramboll Group A/S

Abu Dhabi Ports

IBM

Navis

AI

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

