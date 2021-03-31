Smart Hospitals Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The global smart healthcare market size was valued at USD 143.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2021 to 2027. Chronic diseases in the world are likely to highlight the demand for smart healthcare systems. Digitization has changed the healthcare industry. The adoption of mobile health has increased significantly over the past few years, primarily due to the use of smartphones and digitization. According to the United Healthcare Consumer Sentiment Survey, about 37.0% of Americans in 2019 rely on the internet or mobile apps for counseling related to their medical condition.

A full report of Smart Hospitals Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/smart-hospitals-market/50346/

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global smart hospitals market. These include Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Enlitic Inc., General Vision, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Next IT Corp., Welltok Inc. and GE healthcare. Other players operating in the value chain are Adheretech, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Diabetizer, Medtronic, Proteus Digital Health, and Qualcomm Life.

Smart Hospitals Market- Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

System & Software

Service

By Product

Smart Pill

mHealth

Telemedicine

Electronic Health Record

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Remote Medicine Management

Medical Assistance

Medical Connected Imaging

Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow

Others

By Artificial Intelligence

Offering

Technology

Application

Company Profiles

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd

IBM

Cisco

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle

Infor

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Smart Hospitals Market .

. The market share of the Smart Hospitals Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Hospitals Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Smart Hospitals Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Smart Hospitals Market Report

What was the Smart Hospitals Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Smart Hospitals Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Hospitals Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404