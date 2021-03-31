Smart Hospitality Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The global smart hospitality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% from 2021 to 2027, and is expected to grow from USD 11.21 billion in 2019 to USD 5288 billion in 2027. Optimized experience management for guests, increased adoption of energy management systems and reduced operating costs.

The major players covered in the report are Samsung, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Haier Group, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), General Electric Company (A Subsidiary of General Electric), Resideo Technologies, Inc, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls, Carrier, Legrand , ADT, Vivint, Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, INC., The Chamberlain Group, Inc., Brinks Home Security, Sleep Number Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Hanwha Techwin America., Switchmate, Lifi Labs, Inc., Kuna Systems, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc and Nice S.p.A.., among others.

Smart Hospitality Market- Segmentation

By Type

Software

Services

By Hotel Type

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Application

Hotels

Cruise

Luxury Yachts

Others

Company Profiles

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd

IBM

Cisco

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle

Infor

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Smart Hospitality Market .

. The market share of the Smart Hospitality Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Hospitality Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Smart Hospitality Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Smart Hospitality Market Report

What was the Smart Hospitality Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Smart Hospitality Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Hospitality Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

