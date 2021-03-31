Smart Robots Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global smart robot market size was valued at US$3.44 billion in 2017. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period. Smart robots are artificial intelligence (AI) supported systems. You can learn from your surroundings, experiences and environments. Build functionality based on feedback database. These machines get almost human-like intelligence without explicitly programming them. It is equipped with high-sensitivity sensors to monitor the surrounding environment. In addition, smart robots use machine learning technology to provide functions such as learning and self-correction.

Key Players

The prominent players in smart robot market are Honda Motor (Japan), iRobot Corporation (US), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), GreyOrange pte Ltd (Singapore), Rethink Robotics (US), KUKA AG (Germany), F&P Personal Robotics (Switzerland), SoftBank Robotics (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and FANUC (Japan) among others.

Smart Robots Market- Segmentation

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Mobility:

Stationary

Mobile

By Operating Environment:

Ground

Underwater

By Application:

Personal and Domestic

Professional

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

