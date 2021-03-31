Smart Home Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The smart home market is valued at USD 7913 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 31.395 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Home automation and smart home are two ambiguous terms used in connection with a wide range of solutions for monitoring, controlling and automating functions in the home. Smart home systems require a smartphone application or web portal as a user interface to interact with the automated system. The scope of this study includes analysis of devices that can be controlled by switches, timers, sensors, and remote controllers apart from other control devices.

The major players covered in the report are Samsung, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Haier Group, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), General Electric Company (A Subsidiary of General Electric), Resideo Technologies, Inc, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls, Carrier, Legrand , ADT, Vivint, Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, INC., The Chamberlain Group, Inc., Brinks Home Security, Sleep Number Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Hanwha Techwin America., Switchmate, Lifi Labs, Inc., Kuna Systems, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc and Nice S.p.A.., among others.

Smart Home Market- Segmentation

By Product:

Lighting Control

Security and Access Control

HVAC Control

Entertainment and Other Controls

Smart Kitchen

Home Appliances

Smart Furniture

By Software and Service:

Proactive

Behavioral

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Smart Home Market .

. The market share of the Smart Home Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Home Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Smart Home Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Smart Home Market Report

What was the Smart Home Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Home Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

