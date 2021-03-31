Germany Automotive Heat Shield Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2020-2026

Germany automotive heat shield market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). There are several pivotal factors that are driving growth of the automotive heat shield market in the country includes the presence of several luxurious automotive manufacturers in the country. With the rising disposable income and the decline in the prices of luxurious passenger vehicles, the sales for the luxurious passenger vehicles have significantly increased across the globe in the last decade.

In Europe, Germany is the largest producer of automotive and the third largest producer of automotive across the globe. Audi AG, BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen are some of the leading luxurious automotive manufacturers across the globe that is headquartered in Germany. These companies significantly contribute to the growth of the automotive sales in the country. With the large manufacturing of automotive in the country, the demand for automotive heat shield is high in Germany, compared to other European economies, such as UK, France, Italy, and Spain. Moreover, the roll-out of electric vehicles in Germany is also expected to contribute to the growth of the automotive heat shield in Germany during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

The market number available for- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product Type, by Application, and by Vehicle Type

Key Companies Profiled- Dana Inc., Lydall Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Autoneum Holding AG, and Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

Germany Automotive Heat Shield Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Single Shell

Double Shell

Sandwich

By Application

Engine Compartment

Exhaust Compartment

Turbocharger

Others (Under Chassis)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Company Profiles

Autoneum Holding Ltd.

Borgers SE & Co. KGaA

Carcoustics International GmbH

Dana Inc.

ElringKlinger AG

HAPPICH GmbH

HKO Group

Lydall, Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd.

