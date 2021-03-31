US Automotive Heat Shield Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2020-2026

US automotive heat shield market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). There are several pivotal factors that are driving growth of the automotive heat shield market in the country includes the rising adoption of plug-in electric vehicles, with the supportive government initiatives for the roll-out of electric vehicles. Though, the sales of diesel/petrol vehicles have sharply declined in the past few years, the penetration has increased towards the electric vehicles. The American federal government, state government, and local government are encouraging the sales of electric vehicles in the US, owing to which, the deployment of automotive heat shield is expected to increase during the forecast period.

According to the USAFacts, the plug-in electric cars were introduced in the US in 2010 and more than 1.4 million plug-in electric cars are sold in the country till 2019. There were around 45 models of plu-in electric cars were sold in 2019 among which, Tesla Model 3 was the most popular electric vehicle sold in 2019. The Toyota Prius plug-in electric vehicle is expected to capture the next dominant position in the electric vehicle segment in 2019, capturing 7.0% of plug-in electric sales. These vehicles account for around 1.0% of all 146 million new light-duty vehicle sales registered between 2011 and 2019 and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. Therefore, it can be predicted that the automotive heat shield market in the US will be driven by the rising plu-in electric vehicles during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

The market number available for- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product Type, by Application, and by Vehicle Type

Key Companies Profiled- Dana Inc., Lydall Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Autoneum Holding AG, and Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

US Automotive Heat Shield Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Single Shell

Double Shell

Sandwich

By Application

Engine Compartment

Exhaust Compartment

Turbocharger

Others (Under Chassis)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Company Profiles

Dana Inc.

ElringKlinger AG

Lydall, Inc.

NICHIAS Corp.

Shiloh Industries, Inc.

Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

The Narmco Group

TGK Automotive

UGN, Inc.

