North America Automotive Heat Shield Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

The North American automotive heat shield market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). There are several pivotal factors that are driving growth of the automotive heat shield market in the region includes the high disposable income in the region, especially in the US, augments the global sales of automotive in the country. Moreover, significant demand for luxurious passenger vehicles and increasing adoption rate of electric passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are some other factors driving the growth of the automotive heat shield market in the region, especially in the US.

Moreover, the strict regulations imposed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) regarding the hot surface ignition in vehicles further contributes to the growth of the market in the region. Along with this, the governments regulations for the deployment of components to enhance safety features in vehicles are practiced in the region, owing to which, the deployment of heat shields in automotive have increased significantly in the region in the past few years. Moreover, with the introduction of unmanned vehicles by several companies, such as Tesla Inc., will contribute in the increase in the demand for automotive heat shield in the region.

Market Coverage

The market number available for- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Product Type, by Application, and by Vehicle Type

Regions Covered- US and Canada

Key Companies Profiled- Dana Inc., Lydall Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Autoneum Holding AG, and Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

North American Automotive Heat Shield Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Single Shell

Double Shell

Sandwich

By Application

Engine Compartment

Exhaust Compartment

Turbocharger

Others (Under Chassis)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

North American Automotive Heat Shield Market – Segmentation by Geography

US

Canada

Company Profiles

Dana Inc.

ElringKlinger AG

Lydall, Inc.

NICHIAS Corp.

Shiloh Industries, Inc.

Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

The Narmco Group

TGK Automotive

UGN, Inc.

