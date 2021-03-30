Smart Beacon Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The smart beacon market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 51% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Adopting smartphones, using spatial data in analytics, and gaining a competitive advantage by focusing on business intelligence are factors driving the growth of the smart beacon market. Choosing an online retail platform and safety concerns will constrain the smart beacon market. Adopting smart logistics and transport beacons is an opportunity. Privacy concerns are one of the challenges facing the smart beacon market.

The major players covered in the smart beacon market report are Cisco, Aruba, Gimbal, Onyx Beacon Ltd¸ Sensoro Co. Ltd.¸ Kontakt.Io, Jaalee Technology, Bluvision Inc., Swirl Networks, Leantegra, Blesh, Accent Systems, Blueup and Beaconinside among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Smart Beacon Market- Segmentation

By Standard Type

iBeacon

Eddystone

Other Standard Types

By Connectivity

Bluetooth Low Energy

Wi-Fi

Other Connectivity

By End-User

Retail

Sports

Transportation and Logistics

Construction

Aviation

Healthcare

Automotive

Other End-Users

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Smart Beacon Market .

. The market share of the Smart Beacon Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Beacon Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Smart Beacon Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Smart Beacon Market Report

What was the Smart Beacon Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Smart Beacon Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Beacon Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

