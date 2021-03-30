Smart Airport Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global smart airport market size is driven by the growth of the tourism industry with the increase in air travel of passengers worldwide for faster transportation and travel benefits. They have been strengthened to handle large numbers of passengers while providing ease and comfort for travelers. These airports incorporate a variety of intelligent technologies, such as convenient baggage solutions, customer traffic management, and smart phone integration systems for a better customer travel experience. The smart airport market is growing as the demand for fast check-in and easy boarding facilities offered by these airfields by saving passenger time and money is increasing.

Some of the major players in the smart airports market include Collins Aerospace (US), IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Sabre Corp. (US), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), SITA (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Thales Group (France), and lndra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), and Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan). These players provide smart solutions and platforms to various airports.

Smart Airport Market- Segmentation

By End Market:

Implementation

Upgrades & Services

By Application:

Airside

Air Traffic Management

Aircraft Maintenance

Aircraft Turnaround Management

Ground Support Equipment Management

Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)

E-Fence

Noise Monitoring

Terminal Side

Passenger Screening

By System:

Communication & Network Systems

Wireless

Near Field Communication, RFID, Bluetooth

LPWAN & WLAN

Endpoint Devices

Sensors

Tags

Displays

Cameras

By Type:

Airport 2.0

Airport 3.0

Airport 4.0

By Airport Size:

Large

Medium

Small

By Operation:

Aeronautical

Non-aeronautical

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Smart Airport Market .

. The market share of the Smart Airport Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Airport Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Smart Airport Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Smart Airport Market Report

What was the Smart Airport Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Smart Airport Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Airport Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

