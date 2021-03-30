Small Gas Engine Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The small gas engine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% from 2021 to 2027. Factors such as the rise of the construction industry and the rental of power equipment for outdoor power applications could drive the small gas engine market during the forecast period. In addition, small gas engines are classified as low displacement engines (20-650 cc), so a variety of vehicles such as go-carts, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), scooters and motorcycles are expected to drive the market. However, new technological instruments such as micro hybridization engines and biofuel engines are being adopted by major manufacturers that are likely to impede the future small gas engine market.

Key market players in this sector involve Briggs & Straton Corporation., Kohler Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Honda Motor Co, Fuji Heavy Industries, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Liquid Combustion Technology, Kipor Power, and Champion Power Equipment.

Small Gas Engine Market- Segmentation

By Engine Displacement

20-100 cc

101-450 cc

451-650 cc

By Equipment

Lawnmower

Chainsaw

Portable Generator

Pressure Washer

Trimmer

Edger

Others (Rotary Tiller, Concrete Vibrators, Leaf Blower, and Snow Blower)

By Application

Gardening

Industrial

Construction

Others (Transportation and Installation)

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Small Gas Engine Market .

. The market share of the Small Gas Engine Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Small Gas Engine Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Small Gas Engine Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Small Gas Engine Market Report

What was the Small Gas Engine Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Small Gas Engine Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Small Gas Engine Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

