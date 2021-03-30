Smart Display Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global smart display market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41% over the forecast period. High demand for smart mirrors in the automotive industry, new and innovative features provided by smart mirrors, increasing adoption of internet users and smart devices based on consumer preferences, surge in demand for AI-based and IoT-enabled smart appliances, and context-aware signage. The growing trend and the growing adoption of smart signage in the retail sector are the major drivers of the smart display market.

A full report of Smart Display Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/smart-display-market/45350/Amazon (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Alphabet (Google) (US), Apple (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) (China), Sony (Japan), Facebook (US), Magna International (Canada), and Gentex (US). A total of 20 players are covered.

Smart Display Market- Segmentation

By Touch Panel Type:

Resistive

Capacitive

By Technology:

OLED

TFT-LCD

Others

By Product Type:

Smart Wearables

Smart Televisions

Smartphone

Others

By End User:

Residential

Automotive

Sports & Entertainment

Retail

Hospitality

Others (Corporate and Banking Sector)

Key Market Players

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Smart Display Market .

. The market share of the Smart Display Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Display Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Smart Display Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Smart Display Market Report

What was the Smart Display Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Smart Display Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Display Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404