Smart Display Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global smart display market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41% over the forecast period. High demand for smart mirrors in the automotive industry, new and innovative features provided by smart mirrors, increasing adoption of internet users and smart devices based on consumer preferences, surge in demand for AI-based and IoT-enabled smart appliances, and context-aware signage. The growing trend and the growing adoption of smart signage in the retail sector are the major drivers of the smart display market.
A full report of Smart Display Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/smart-display-market/45350/Amazon (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Alphabet (Google) (US), Apple (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) (China), Sony (Japan), Facebook (US), Magna International (Canada), and Gentex (US). A total of 20 players are covered.
Smart Display Market- Segmentation
By Touch Panel Type:
- Resistive
- Capacitive
By Technology:
- OLED
- TFT-LCD
- Others
By Product Type:
- Smart Wearables
- Smart Televisions
- Smartphone
- Others
By End User:
- Residential
- Automotive
- Sports & Entertainment
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Others (Corporate and Banking Sector)
Key Market Players
- AT&T, Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Ericsson
- General Electric
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Smart Display Market.
- The market share of the Smart Display Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Display Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Smart Display Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Smart Display Market Report
- What was the Smart Display Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Smart Display Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Display Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
About Us:
Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Reports
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404