Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Small and Light Weapons (SALW) market is valued at US $ 20 billion in 2019, with a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period, expected to reach US $ XX billion by 2027. Increasing civilian interest in various sports such as shooting and self-defense is expected to boost the market growth of small arms. Increasing armed violence and terrorism have led civilians to procure weapons for self-defense. Various law enforcement and military agencies have also invested heavily in industries around the world to acquire advanced weapons systems such as pistols, rifles and shotguns.

A full report of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/small-arms-and-light-weapons-salw-market/50204/

Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market- Segmentation

By Type

Small Arms

Light Weight

By Application

Military

Law Enforcement

Company Profiles

General Dynamics Corporation

Heckler & Koch GmBH

Sturm, Ruger & Company

FN Herstal, S.A.

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

SIG Sauer GmbH & Co.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Carl Walther GmbH

Beretta S.p.A

Browning Arms Company

Glock Ges. m.b.H.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market .

. The market share of the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market Report

What was the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404