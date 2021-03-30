Small Animal Imaging Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global small animal imaging (in vivo) market was estimated to be US $ 1.61 billion in 2016. It is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The growing demand for non-invasive methods will drive the global small animal imaging market. This technology offers great advantages for conducting research without significant harm to animals and their physiology. Animals can continue their normal life without being affected by research. In contrast to tests based on tissue or cell culture, studies in intact animals incorporate interrelated biological factors that are present in complex organisms. Increased investment in clinical research institutes for preclinical research applications such as post-dose drug efficacy monitoring, epigenetics, and cancer cell detection will boost the size of the small animal imaging market during the forecast period.

Small Animal Imaging Market- Segmentation

By Technology

Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Micro-MRI)

Optical Imaging (OI)

Nuclear Imaging

Others

By Applications

Monitoring Drug Treatment Response

Biodistribution Studies

Cancer Cell Detection

Biomarkers

Longitudinal Studies

Epigenetics

Company Profiles

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Medisco Ltd.

Milabs B.V.

MR Solutions Ltd.

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Li-Cor Biosciences

Trifoil Imaging

Miltenyi Biotech GmbH

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

