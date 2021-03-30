Small Animal Imaging Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global small animal imaging (in vivo) market was estimated to be US $ 1.61 billion in 2016. It is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The growing demand for non-invasive methods will drive the global small animal imaging market. This technology offers great advantages for conducting research without significant harm to animals and their physiology. Animals can continue their normal life without being affected by research. In contrast to tests based on tissue or cell culture, studies in intact animals incorporate interrelated biological factors that are present in complex organisms. Increased investment in clinical research institutes for preclinical research applications such as post-dose drug efficacy monitoring, epigenetics, and cancer cell detection will boost the size of the small animal imaging market during the forecast period.
A full report of Small Animal Imaging Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/small-animal-imaging-market/22836/
Small Animal Imaging Market- Segmentation
By Technology
- Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Micro-MRI)
- Optical Imaging (OI)
- Nuclear Imaging
- Others
By Applications
- Monitoring Drug Treatment Response
- Biodistribution Studies
- Cancer Cell Detection
- Biomarkers
- Longitudinal Studies
- Epigenetics
Company Profiles
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Medisco Ltd.
- Milabs B.V.
- MR Solutions Ltd.
- Aspect Imaging Ltd.
- Li-Cor Biosciences
- Trifoil Imaging
- Miltenyi Biotech GmbH
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Small Animal Imaging Market.
- The market share of the Small Animal Imaging Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Small Animal Imaging Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Small Animal Imaging Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Small Animal Imaging Market Report
- What was the Small Animal Imaging Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Small Animal Imaging Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Small Animal Imaging Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
About Us
Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Reports
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]