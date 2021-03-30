Smart Cities Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global smart city market size was valued at $83.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% from 2021 to 2027. The concept of smart city is also drawing attention as awareness of’smart everything’ is increasing. This is essentially the end result of any brokerage technology. In addition, support from central/federal governments, municipal governments and dedicated government agencies have made a major contribution to leading the global market. In addition, financing and financing models, governance structures, technological ecosystem and infrastructure advancements are playing an important role in smart city deployment.
Smart Cities Market- Segmentation
By Focus Area
- Smart Transportation
- Smart Buildings
- Smart Utilities
- Smart Citizen Services
By Smart Transportation
Solutions
- Smart Ticketing
- Traffic Management System (Parking management, Traffic surveillance)
- Passenger Information Management System
- Freight Information System
- Connected Vehicles
- Others (transport data management, ride sharing and integrated mobility solutions)
Services
- Consulting
- Deployment and integration
- Infrastructure monitoring and management
By Smart Buildings Solution
- Type
- Solutions
- Services
By Smart Utilities Solution
- Type
- Solutions
- Services
By Smart Citizen Services
- Public safety
- Smart healthcare
- Smart education
- Smart Street Lighting
- e-Governance
Key Market Players
- AT&T, Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Ericsson
- General Electric
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Smart Cities Market.
- The market share of the Smart Cities Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Cities Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Smart Cities Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Smart Cities Market Report
- What was the Smart Cities Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Smart Cities Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Cities Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
