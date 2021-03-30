Smart Cities Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global smart city market size was valued at $83.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% from 2021 to 2027. The concept of smart city is also drawing attention as awareness of’smart everything’ is increasing. This is essentially the end result of any brokerage technology. In addition, support from central/federal governments, municipal governments and dedicated government agencies have made a major contribution to leading the global market. In addition, financing and financing models, governance structures, technological ecosystem and infrastructure advancements are playing an important role in smart city deployment.

A full report of Smart Cities Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/smart-city-market/10973/

Smart Cities Market- Segmentation

By Focus Area

Smart Transportation

Smart Buildings

Smart Utilities

Smart Citizen Services

By Smart Transportation

Solutions

Smart Ticketing

Traffic Management System (Parking management, Traffic surveillance)

Passenger Information Management System

Freight Information System

Connected Vehicles

Others (transport data management, ride sharing and integrated mobility solutions)

Services

Consulting

Deployment and integration

Infrastructure monitoring and management

By Smart Buildings Solution

Type

Solutions

Services

By Smart Utilities Solution

Type

Solutions

Services

By Smart Citizen Services

Public safety

Smart healthcare

Smart education

Smart Street Lighting

e-Governance

Key Market Players

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Smart Cities Market .

. The market share of the Smart Cities Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Cities Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Smart Cities Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Smart Cities Market Report

What was the Smart Cities Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Smart Cities Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Cities Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404