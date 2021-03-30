Smart Building Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The smart building market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.59% over the forecast period 202–2027. The adoption of IoT-based building management systems is increasing rapidly, and the growth of the smart building market is driven by space utilization and raising awareness of industry standards and regulations. Lack of cooperation and coordination between standards bodies, and growing concerns about security and data privacy are factors limiting the smart building market. 5G technology is rapidly emerging and is an opportunity. The lack of availability of skilled professionals is one of the challenges faced by the smart building market.

Key market players profiled in this report include 75F (US), ABB (Switzerland), Aquicore (US), Bosch (US), BuildingIQ (US), Cisco (US), CopperTree Analytics (Canada), ENTOUCH (US), Hitachi (Japan), Honeywell (US), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Igor (US), Intel (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), KMC Controls (US), Legrand (France), Mode:Green (US), PTC (US), Schneider Electric (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Softdel (US), Spaceti (Czechia), Telit (UK), and Verdigris Technologies (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as partnerships, business expansions, agreements, and collaborations; and new product launches and product enhancements to further expand their presence in the Smart buildings market and broaden their customer base.

Smart Building Market- Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Smart Building Market .

. The market share of the Smart Building Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Building Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Smart Building Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Smart Building Market Report

What was the Smart Building Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Smart Building Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Building Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

