Silicon Photonics Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The silicon photonics market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.02% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The high demand for CMOS integrated silicon photonics technology in data centers is one of the important factors driving the market growth in the forecast period 2020-2027. In addition, increasing interest in reducing power consumption using silicon photonic transceivers has led to high bandwidth and high data transmission capabilities, increasing demand for high-speed broadband services, 5G technology deployment in developing countries, optical multiplexers, active optical cables and optical attenuators. Along with the increasing demand for R&D initiatives, there is also an increase in funding from governments and stakeholders. Promote market growth. In addition, the new application range of silicon photonics, along with the proliferating adoption of silicon photonics technology in short-range communications, will further strengthen various new opportunities for growth of the silicon photonics market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Key Market Competitors:

The major players covered in the silicon photonics market report are Acacia Communications Inc., Luxtera, Intel Corporation, Cisco, SKORPIOS TECHNOLOGIES INC, Ciena Corporation., NeoPhotonics Corporation, Mellanox Technologies., Finisar Corporation., Globalfoundries, Hamamatsu Photonics, IBM, Juniper Networks, Inc., Rockley Photonics Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Broadcom., Oclaro, Inc., Reflex Photonics Inc., RANOVUS Inc., SICOYA, Lumentum Operations LLC, Photline technologies and Infinera Corporation., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Silicon Photonics Market- Segmentation

By Product

Transceiver

Variable Optical Attenuator

Switch

Cable

Sensor

By Component

Active

Passive

By Application

Data Centers & HPC

Telecommunication

Medical

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Silicon Photonics Market .

. The market share of the Silicon Photonics Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Silicon Photonics Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Silicon Photonics Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Silicon Photonics Market Report

What was the Silicon Photonics Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Silicon Photonics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Silicon Photonics Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

