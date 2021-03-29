Single Loop Controller Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The single-loop controller market is expected to reach USD 109.78 million by 2027 and is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 2% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

The increase in the power sector and increased investment in power generation projects are expected to increase the growth rate of the single loop controller market. Increasing demand for unconventional energy sources, changing energy trends, high adoption of industrial automation solutions, rapid industrialization and urbanization are expected to serve as major growth drivers for the single loop controller market. Meanwhile, the changing trend of the manufacturing industry will further meet the various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the single loop controller market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

The major players covered in the single loop controller report are ABB, Azbil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Gefran, West Control Solutions, Omron Corporation, ESD, Sure Controls, Eurotherm spa, Yokogawa India Ltd., Athena Controls, Carotek Inc., PSG Plastic Service GmbH, PMA Controls India Ltd., M-System Co. Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Single Loop Controller Market- Segmentation

By Type:

Temperature Controller

Pressure Controller

Flow Controller

By Display Type:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

By Panel Cutout Size:

1/4 DIN

1/8 DIN

1/16 DIN

1/32 DIN

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Single Loop Controller Market .

. The market share of the Single Loop Controller Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Single Loop Controller Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Single Loop Controller Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Single Loop Controller Market Report

What was the Single Loop Controller Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Single Loop Controller Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Single Loop Controller Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

