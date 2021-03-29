Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market Size, Share | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market will grow at a CAGR of 36% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing demand for self-locating robots in homes and businesses is an essential factor driving the simultaneous localization and mapping market.

SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) is part of robot navigation and mapping. It’s a computational problem that updates an unknown environment map by tracking the agent’s location at the same time. Several algorithms are used to solve this with traceable time intervals for a particular environment. Some of the popular methods include Extended Kalman Filter, GraphSLAM, and Particle Filter.

A full report of Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/simultaneous-localization-and-mapping-market/37209/

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market- Segmentation

By Type

EKF SLAM

Fast SLAM

Graph-Based SLAM

Others

By Offering

2D SLAM

3D SLAM

By Application

UAV and Robots

AR/VR

Autonomous Vehicles

Other Applications

Major Players

ClearPath Robotics

Apple Inc.​

Google LLC

Microsoft Inc.​

Amazon Robotics​

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market .

. The market share of the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market Report

What was the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404