Silicon Nitride Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Global silicon nitride market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 180.53 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of silicon nitride from various end industries is major factor for the growth of this market.

The silicon nitride market is driven by a wide range of applications of silicon nitride in the manufacture of automotive turbochargers. The use of silicon nitride as an alternative in the end-use industry is also driving the growth of the silicon nitride market. The manufacturing process of silicon nitride is complex and expensive. In addition to this, the beneficial development of the silicon nitride market is limited because ceramics such as alumina, silicon carbide, etc. are available as alternatives. The adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles and the development of silicon nitride as a biocompatible material in the medical industry will drive the growth of the silicon nitride market in the future.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global silicon nitride market are UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD., Denka Company Limited., AlzChem Group AG, H.C. Starck GmbH, 3M, CeramTec, KYOCERA Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, Toshiba Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Reade International Corp, Panadyne, Dynamic Ceramic, SINTX Technologies, CoorsTek Inc., among others.

Silicon Nitride Market- Segmentation

By Type

Reaction Bonded Silicon Nitride

Hot Pressed Silicon Nitride

Sintered Silicon Nitride

By End-User

Automotive

Photovoltaic

General Industry

Aerospace

Medical

Others

By Grade

Standard Grade

High Purity Grade

By Application

Reciprocating Engine Components

Bearings

Metal Working Tools

Electronic Circuit Manufacturing

Medical Devices

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

