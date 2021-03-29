Plastic Packaging Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global plastic packaging market size is valued at USD 38.08 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027. & Home care drives product demand. In addition, the market growth is accelerating as organizational and electronic retailing increases worldwide. Plastics offer both flexible, sturdy, transparent, and lightweight packaging. This is the preferred packaging over products such as metal or glass, primarily for key applications. In addition, engineering plastics can survive in extreme environments and do not decompose even at extreme temperatures, preserving the integrity of products such as food and beverages and cosmetics.
Plastic Packaging Market- Segmentation
By Type
- Rigid Plastics
- Flexible Plastics
By Material Type
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene
- Poly Vinyl Chloride
- Polystyrene
- Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
- Bioplastic
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Polyamide
- Others
By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Industrial
- Household Products
- Personal Care
- Medical
- Others
Company Profiles
- Amcor plc
- Sealed Air
- Coveris
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Mondi
- Sonoco Products Company
- Winpak Ltd.
- CCL Industries, Inc.
- Constantia Flexibles
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Plastic Packaging Market.
- The market share of the Plastic Packaging Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Plastic Packaging Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Plastic Packaging Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Plastic Packaging Market Report
- What was the Plastic Packaging Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Plastic Packaging Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Plastic Packaging Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
