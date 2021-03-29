Plastic Packaging Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global plastic packaging market size is valued at USD 38.08 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027. & Home care drives product demand. In addition, the market growth is accelerating as organizational and electronic retailing increases worldwide. Plastics offer both flexible, sturdy, transparent, and lightweight packaging. This is the preferred packaging over products such as metal or glass, primarily for key applications. In addition, engineering plastics can survive in extreme environments and do not decompose even at extreme temperatures, preserving the integrity of products such as food and beverages and cosmetics.

A full report of Plastic Packaging Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/plastic-packaging-market/27616/

Plastic Packaging Market- Segmentation

By Type

Rigid Plastics

Flexible Plastics

By Material Type

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Poly Vinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Bioplastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyamide

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Household Products

Personal Care

Medical

Others

Company Profiles

Amcor plc

Sealed Air

Coveris

Berry Global, Inc.

Mondi

Sonoco Products Company

Winpak Ltd.

CCL Industries, Inc.

Constantia Flexibles

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Plastic Packaging Market .

. The market share of the Plastic Packaging Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Plastic Packaging Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Plastic Packaging Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Plastic Packaging Market Report

What was the Plastic Packaging Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Plastic Packaging Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Plastic Packaging Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404