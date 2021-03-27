Shoulder Fired Weapons Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Shoulder Fired Weapons Market is estimated at US$5.83 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$7.5 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. The base year for the study is 2015, and the forecast period is from 2016 to 2022. The purpose of the report is to forecast the Shoulder Fired Weapons market based on component, technology, scope and region.

A full report of Shoulder Fired Weapons Market available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/shotcrete-concrete-market/30727/

Major Players

The major players covered in the shoulder fired weapon market report are Saab AB; Raytheon Technologies.; Lockheed Martin Corporation.; Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.; Thales Group; MBDA; Bazalt; Nammo AS; KBP Instrument Design Bureau; Denel SOC Ltd; General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems; BAE Systems.; Rheinmetall AG; Bharatshakti; AirTronic USA, LLC; BARRETT; Konstruktorskoye byuro mashynostroyeniya; China North Industries Corporation Limited; Xtreme Alternative Defense Systems Ltd; HDT Global; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Shoulder Fired Weapons Market- Segmentation

By Component

Launcher

Ammunition

By Technology

Guided

Unguided

By Range

Short Range (>1 Km)

Medium Range (1km–≤5km)

Extended Range (>5km)

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Shoulder Fired Weapons Market .

. The market share of the Shoulder Fired Weapons Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Shoulder Fired Weapons Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Shoulder Fired Weapons Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Shoulder Fired Weapons Market Report

What was the Shoulder Fired Weapons Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Shoulder Fired Weapons Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Shoulder Fired Weapons Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

