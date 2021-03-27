Signal Generators Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global signal generator market is expected to record growth during the forecast period. Signal generators are also known as arbitrary waveform generators, function generators, digital pattern generators, or pitch generators. Produces non-repeating or repeating electronic signals. There are many types of generators used in a variety of applications, such as electronics testing, design, repair, or electroacoustic devices and troubleshooting. Signal generator types include microwave generators, RF generators, arbitrary waveform generators, audio signal generators, video signal generators, and pitch generators. Key factors driving the market growth include increasing demand for signal generators with advanced features and higher precision. Applications include telecommunications, aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial and electronics manufacturing. The main reason for the widespread growth of these generators is the continued adoption of emerging technologies in the above industries. Microwave signal generator demand is expected to drive the signal generator market in the forecast period.

Some of the companies involved in the market are Keysight Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Rohde & Schwarz Gmbh & Co Kg (Germany), National Instruments Corporation (U.S.), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Tektronix Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), B&K Precision Corporation (U.S.), and Keithley Instruments Inc. (U.S.).

Signal Generators Market- Segmentation

By Technology

Global System for Mobile Phones (GSM)

Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA)

Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

Others

By Products

Radio Frequency Signal Generators

Microwave Signal Generators

Arbitrary Waveform Generators

By Application

Designing

Testing

Certification

Troubleshooting

Repairing

By End-User

Telecommunication

Electronic

Manufacturing

Industrial

Aerospace and defense

Automotive

Educational Sector

Medical Sector

Others

