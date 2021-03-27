Silicon Carbide Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global silicon carbide market size was valued at $2.52 billion in 2019 and is expected to record a CAGR of nearly 16% from 2021 to 2027. The growing steel industry is expected to drive growth as silicon carbide (SiC) is used as: It is a deoxidizer in the steel industry and a major raw material for the production of refractories. Refractories made from silicon carbide have a thermal conductivity ten times higher than that of refractory clay refractories. Global crude steel production increased by 4.5% from 2017 to 2018. Accordingly, the increase in steel production is expected to boost demand for refractory materials, which is expected to spur the market growth soon.

Key Market Players

Infineon Technologies AG (Munich, Germany), CREE, INC. (North Carolina, US), ROHM Co., Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Geneva, Switzerland), and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) are a few major companies operating in the silicon carbide market. These companies have adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches and developments, expansions, partnerships, agreements, contracts, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.

Silicon Carbide Market- Segmentation

By Device

SIC Discrete Device

SIC Bare Die

By Wafer Size

2 Inch

4 Inch

6 Inch and Above

By Application

Power Grid Devices

Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTs)

High-Voltage, Direct Current Systems (HVCDs)

Power Supplies and Inverters

RF Devices & Cellular Base Stations

Lighting Control Systems

Industrial Motor Drives

Flame Detectors

EV Motor Drives

EV Charging Stations

Electronic Combat Systems

Wind Turbine

Solar Power Systems

Others

By Vertical:

Energy & Power

Automotive

Renewable Power Generation

Defense

Power Electronics

Telecommunication

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Silicon Carbide Market .

. The market share of the Silicon Carbide Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Silicon Carbide Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Silicon Carbide Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Silicon Carbide Market Report

What was the Silicon Carbide Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Silicon Carbide Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Silicon Carbide Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

