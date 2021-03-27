Silicone Elastomers Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The silicone elastomer market size was valued at USD 7.62 billion in 2015 and is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Technological advances in product offerings based on favorable chemical and mechanical properties are expected to energize the market in the future.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global silicone elastomers market are Momentive (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), KCC CORPORATION (South Korea), China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), Reiss Manufacturing, Inc. (US), MESGO S.p.A. (Italy), ALLERGAN (Ireland), Bentec Medical (US), Rogers Corporation (US), and Specialty Silicone Products, Inc. (US).

Silicone Elastomers Market- Segmentation

By Product

HTV (High Temperature Vulcanized)

RTV (Room Temperature Vulcanized)

LSR (Liquid Silicone Rubber)

By Application

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

