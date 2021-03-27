India Process Gas Compressors Market Share 2020: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Report 2020-2026

India process gas compressor market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for process gas compressor is continuously rising in India, owing to the rising expansion of global leaders of end-use industries of process gas compressors, such as chemical and petrochemical industry. The government of the country is further supporting manufacturing industry of the country through initiatives/programs, such as ‘Make in India’. Under this initiative, the government is encouraging the manufacturing companies to establish their plants in India and incentivize investments into manufacturing sector, boosting process gas compressor demand in the country.

Moreover, India is considered as a potential manufacturing powerhouse for the coming decade. The industry is one of the highest growing sectors in India, offering the demand for manufacturing and its safety related equipment, such as process gas compressors. Though initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, the country is expected to mark its presence in the manufacturing hub and contribute to the recognition of the country in the global manufacturing industry. Among all the manufacturing sectors, the industrial manufacturing is projecting a fastest growth rate in the manufacturing industry in the country, leading to the growth of the process gas compressors market in India.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Type and By End-Use Industry

Key Companies Profiled- Burckhardt Compression AG, General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Atlas Copco Group, and Ingersoll-Rand PLC.

India Process Gas Compressor Market – Segmentation

By Type

Centrifugal Gas Compressors

Reciprocating Gas Compressors

Screw Gas Compressors

Others (Standard Screw Air Compressor)

By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Refinery Services

Petrochemical and Chemical Industry

Polyolefin Plants

Others (Hydrotreatment)

Company Profiles

Atlas Copco Group

Ecolab Inc.

General Electric Co.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

KOBE STEEL, LTD.

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Siemens AG

