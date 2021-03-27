Germany Process Gas Compressors Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth, Report 2026

Germany process gas compressor market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for process gas compressors in Germany is expected to project a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the presence of some of the key market players in the country. BAUER COMPRESSORS INC., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Siemens AG, and BORSIG GmbH, are some of the key market players having headquarters in Germany. These market players have been offering their products across the globe, including the developed and emerging economies, such as the US, UK, and others.

The presence of developed end-use industry, such as chemicals and petrochemicals, oil & gas, and others, are augmenting the growth of the process gas compressor market in the country. The growth of these end-use industries will augment the growth of the manufacturing plants in the country, which is further rising the demand for process gas compressors. Germany is one of the attractive bases of the manufacturing and innovation in the country. Industry 4.0 is considered as the future project proposed by the Government of Germany, intending to drive the manufacturing industry in the country.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Type and By End-Use Industry

Key Companies Profiled- Burckhardt Compression AG, General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Atlas Copco Group, and Ingersoll-Rand PLC.

Germany Process Gas Compressor Market – Segmentation

By Type

Centrifugal Gas Compressors

Reciprocating Gas Compressors

Screw Gas Compressors

Others (Standard Screw Air Compressor)

By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Refinery Services

Petrochemical and Chemical Industry

Polyolefin Plants

Others (Hydrotreatment)

Company Profiles

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Atlas Copco Group

BAUER COMPRESSORS INC.

BORSIG GmbH

Ecolab Inc.

General Electric Co.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

MAN Energy Solutions SE

NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP

Siemens AG

