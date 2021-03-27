European Process Gas Compressors Market Report 2020: By Key Players, Type, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

European process gas compressor market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for process gas compressor is continuously rising in the European region, owing to the huge presence of end-use industry of process gas compressors, such as petrochemical and chemical industry. The chemical industry is considered as one of the valuable parts of the chemical industry. There are a large number of petrochemical and chemical manufacturers in the region that have a presence in the global chemical industry. The region exports chemical products to the developed economies of the globe, such as the US.

According to the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), around 27.2% of the chemical sales in Europe are majorly generated from the petrochemicals, followed by 25.4% sales from the petrochemicals. In 2018, petrochemicals were the largest exporting sector in the chemical industry, contributing to around 25.0% of the EU chemical exports. Moreover, the rise in the chemical demand across the end-use industries, with rise in the consumption of oil & gas is further expected to augment the demand for process gas compressor in the manufacturing sites, in order to ensure safety at the manufacturing plants.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Type and By End-Use Industry

Countries Covered- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Key Companies Profiled- Burckhardt Compression AG, General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Atlas Copco Group, and Ingersoll-Rand PLC.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which segment/region dominates the market in base year?

Which segment/region will project fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?

How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and coming years?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from pre-COVID

Most affected region/segment

Recommendations

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

European Process Gas Compressor Market – Segmentation

By Type

Centrifugal Gas Compressors

Reciprocating Gas Compressors

Screw Gas Compressors

Others (Standard Screw Air Compressor)

By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Refinery Services

Petrochemical and Chemical Industry

Polyolefin Plants

Others (Hydrotreatment)

European Process Gas Compressor Market – Segmentation by Geography

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Atlas Copco Group

BAUER COMPRESSORS INC.

BORSIG GmbH

Burckhardt Compression AG

Ecolab Inc.

General Electric Co.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

MAN Energy Solutions SE

NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP

Pneumofore S.p.A.

SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A.

Siemens AG

