Asia-Pacific Process Gas Compressors Market to 2026, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2020-2026

Asia-Pacific process gas compressor market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for process gas compressor is continuously rising in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the huge presence of end-use industry of process gas compressors, such as petrochemical and chemical industry and refinery services. With the well-established manufacturing sector, the demand for process gas compressors is increasing rising in the region. Moreover, the rising manufacturing industry, backed by the government initiatives, such as ‘Made in China 2015’ and ‘Make in India’, is further augmenting the process gas compressor market in the respective industries.

China, India, and Vietnam are some of the key economies of Asia-Pacific that are witnessing a growth of the manufacturing industry. The government support and the expansion of global manufacturers into the emerging Asia-Pacific economies is offering growth to the demand for process gas compressor in the region. Moreover, the rising natural gas production due to its rise in its demand is augmenting the growth of the market in the region. The Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell of India focusses on the production of natural gas in the country, keeping a tap on the rising demand for natural gas in India.

Market Coverage

Study Period- 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segments Covered- By Type and By End-Use Industry

Countries Covered- China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Companies Profiled- Burckhardt Compression AG, General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Atlas Copco Group, and Ingersoll-Rand PLC.

Asia-Pacific Process Gas Compressor Market – Segmentation

By Type

Centrifugal Gas Compressors

Reciprocating Gas Compressors

Screw Gas Compressors

Others (Standard Screw Air Compressor)

By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Refinery Services

Petrochemical and Chemical Industry

Polyolefin Plants

Others (Hydrotreatment)

Asia-Pacific Process Gas Compressor Market – Segmentation by Geography

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Atlas Copco Group

Ecolab Inc.

General Electric Co.

IHI Rotating Machinery Engineering Co., Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Jereh Oil & Gas Engineering Corp.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

KOBE STEEL, LTD.

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Siemens AG

