European Medical Robotics Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2020-2026

European medical robotics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 14.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market for medical robotics in European is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, backed by the continuous rise in the investment by the government organizations and investors for the development of technologically advanced solutions for the healthcare system of the country. This is further backed by the huge approvals for the new products, including medical robots for hospitals and clinics.
(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)
A full report of European Medical Robotics Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-medical-robotics-market
Increasing approvals for new instruments in the area is also encouraging the adoption of minimally invasive surgical instruments in the region. For instance, in April 2018, FlexDex gained CE mark approval in Europe for its innovative surgical technology. It is a part of the company’s minimally invasive surgery (MIS) technology platform and the revolutionary innovation that offers robotic precision during surgical procedures at significantly lower cost. The goal of the company is to widely enhance and promote the use of laparoscopic devices in the region. This platform will enable surgeons to use robotic method at anytime and anywhere in the world, which in turn providing the MIS to more patients globally.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-medical-robotics-market
Market Coverage
- Study Period- 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segments Covered- By Product
- Countries Covered- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe
- Key Companies Profiled- Accuray Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Omnicell, Inc., Stryker Corp., and TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate during the forecast period?
- Which segment/country dominates the market in base year?
- Which segment/ country will project fastest growth in the market during the forecast period?
- How COVID-19 will impact the market growth in 2020 and coming years?
- Recovery Timeline
- Deviation from pre-COVID
- Most affected segment/ country
- Recommendations
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
European Medical Robotics Market – Segmentation
By Product
- Surgical Robotic Systems
- Rehabilitative Robotic Systems
- Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots
- Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems
- Others (Neuromate surgical system)
For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-medical-robotics-market
European Medical Robotics Market – Segmentation
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- Accuray Inc.
- Auris Health, Inc.
- AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc.
- CMR Surgical Ltd.
- Hocoma AG
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Renishaw PLC
- Stryker Corp.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research
Media Contact:
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404
Company Name: Orion Market Research